Telus’ Koodo Launches 5G Plans, Matching Virgin and Freedom

Back in May, Telus launched 5G plans as part of a rebrand of Public Mobile, which was the company’s prepaid (well, subscription as they call it) brand. At the time, when asked if Koodo would launch 5G plans as well, Telus said that wasn’t going to happen.

But now it seems Telus has had a change of heart. After Quebecor launched 5G plans for Freedom Mobile and nationwide data, that sparked Bell’s Virgin Plus to launch 5G plans as well.

As of today, Koodo has now launched 5G plans as well—but the difference is data is not unlimited.

“Koodo is happy to announce the rollout of its new lightning-fast 5G speed plans, offering unparalleled connectivity and reliability on TELUS’ award-winning 5G and 4G LTE networks. With new speeds up to 250 Mbps, customers can seamlessly stream HD videos, scroll through their favourite social platforms and share life’s best moments without buffering,” said a Telus spokesperson to iPhone in Canada in a statement.

Note that Bell’s Virgin Plus and their 5G plans only have SD video streaming, so Koodo has an advantage here.

Koodo has the following 5G speed plans right now:

$53.50/30GB for 24 months (after $11.50 monthly credit; returns to $65)

$63.50/60GB for 24 months (after $11.50 monthly credit; returns to $75)

Extra data is billed at $13/100MB ($130/1GB) if you choose to accept it. These Koodo 5G plans include one of the following perks to choose from: Premium Voicemail, Unlimited International SMS (from Canada), Rollover Data or Unlimited Long Distance Pack.

Other Koodo plans right now that are 4G speed remain as follows:

$39/20GB

$50/30GB (with $5.75/month bill credit; $44.25/month)

$62.40GB (with $13.80/month bill credit; $48.20/month)

Rogers-owned Fido—you’re up next.