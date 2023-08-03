Threads Daily Active Users Plunge 82% Since Launch

Threads, Meta’s recently launched Twitter competitor, is grappling with a sharp decline in user retention barely a month after its much-hyped debut (via CNN).

Recent estimates from industry experts Similarweb and Sensor Tower reveal that app engagement has plummeted by a staggering 82% since its launch, as of July 31.

The app now has a meager eight million users accessing it daily, a far cry from the peak of 44 million daily active users it enjoyed upon release.

Sensor Tower further notes that users are now opening the app less frequently and spending considerably less time on it. On its launch day, Threads users opened the app an average of 14 times and spent about 19 minutes scrolling through it.

However, by August 1, the daily average time spent on the app had dwindled to a mere 2.9 minutes, with users engaging in just 2.6 sessions per day.

Similarweb’s findings echo the decline trend, showing a peak of around 49 million Threads users on July 7, followed by a steady decline to slightly over 11 million by July 29. The data indicate a continuous and ongoing downward trend.

The steepest drop-off occurred in the two weeks immediately after Threads’ launch, but even after that, the app’s daily active user count is still declining at approximately 1% per day, as reported by Sensor Tower.

During the company’s earnings call last month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed optimism about the app’s future. He highlighted the significant growth seen initially and emphasized their focus on retention and improving user experience.

Threads initially launched with limited features but later promised to add highly requested tools, such as a reverse-chronological content feed, a desktop version of the app, and direct messages.

Mark Zuckerberg had announced that over 100 million users had signed up for Threads by July 10, making it one of the fastest-growing apps in history.