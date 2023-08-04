Xplore 5G Network Expands in Manitoba

Gary Ng
7 seconds ago

Woodstock, New Brunswick-based rural internet service provider Xplore announced it has expanded its 5G network in Manitoba.

The company’s 5G network has now reached Cloverleaf, Manitoba, located 50km east of Winnipeg.

“We’re so excited to announce that we have expanded our 5G network to Cloverleaf, Manitoba! 5G Home Internet delivers faster speeds up to 100 Mbps, more responsive Internet and truly unlimited data,” said the telecom on Thursday.

Last month, Xplore activated more 5G towers in Ontario, expanding its rural high speed internet in the province, which offers up to 100 Mbps download speeds with unlimited data.

Xplore will soon offer satellite internet like SpaceX’s Starlink. Elon Musk’s SpaceX and its Falcon Heavy rocket system launched the Hughes Jupiter 3 satellite into orbit last week, which will be leveraged by Xplore.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Aug. 2

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Save up to $360 on...
IIC Deals
2 days ago

Xplore Expands 5G Home Internet in Ontario; Satellite Service Coming

Xplore has announced the activation of several 5G towers across Ontario, promising to deliver high-speed Home Internet with speeds reaching up to 100 Mbps and offering truly unlimited data. The company says this technological advancement is set to revolutionize the internet experience for residents in these communities. The areas benefitting from this upgrade include Russell,...
Gary Ng
4 days ago

Eastlink Promo Plans: $39/20GB, $45/30GB Plus $100 Credit

Wireless customers in Atlantic Canada have some new promo plans to check out from Eastlink, which has updated its rollover data plans to now includes $39/20GB and $45/30GB options. This pricing is for bring your own phone but if you add a line, you can get further discounts. The plans include unlimited nationwide calling, international...
Gary Ng
1 week ago