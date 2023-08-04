Xplore 5G Network Expands in Manitoba

Woodstock, New Brunswick-based rural internet service provider Xplore announced it has expanded its 5G network in Manitoba.

The company’s 5G network has now reached Cloverleaf, Manitoba, located 50km east of Winnipeg.

“We’re so excited to announce that we have expanded our 5G network to Cloverleaf, Manitoba! 5G Home Internet delivers faster speeds up to 100 Mbps, more responsive Internet and truly unlimited data,” said the telecom on Thursday.

Last month, Xplore activated more 5G towers in Ontario, expanding its rural high speed internet in the province, which offers up to 100 Mbps download speeds with unlimited data.

Xplore will soon offer satellite internet like SpaceX’s Starlink. Elon Musk’s SpaceX and its Falcon Heavy rocket system launched the Hughes Jupiter 3 satellite into orbit last week, which will be leveraged by Xplore.