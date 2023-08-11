Public Mobile Launches New 20GB Promo in Quebec

Telus-owned Public Mobile has launched a new promo plan in Quebec only, offering 20GB of data.

The plan is priced at $35 per month with 20GB of 4G data, at speeds up to 100 Mbps download. The plan includes unlimited Quebec minutes and messaging, plus offers $1.75/month in Public rewards points. If you don’t call outside of Quebec, this plan might be worth it for you.

This promo sits alongside the ongoing $39/20GB promo plan, which includes unlimited nationwide minutes and international SMS/MMS.

For now, the $5 eSIM charge is waived still.

As for 5G plans with Public Mobile in Quebec, the following is available still:

$55/50GB

$45/25GB Canada-USA

$50/40GB Canada-USA

$60/50GB Canada-USA

Earlier on Friday, Public Mobile announced all customers can now choose to switch to an eSIM.