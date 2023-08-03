Public Mobile Shakes Up 5G Plans, Now from $45/month

Are we actually seeing some pricing competition in Canada when it comes to wireless?

Telus-owned Public Mobile has made some big changes to its 5G plans, which now start at $45 per month. This matches what Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile is offering right now for 5G.

Here are the Public Mobile 5G plans as of writing (up to 250 Mbps download speeds):

$45/30GB

$50/40GB Canada-USA (was previously 4G)

$50/50GB (on 90-day subscription)

$60/50GB Canada-USA (on 90-day subscription)

If you had previously signed up for the $50/40GB Canada-USA 4G plan, it is now at 5G speeds and you should log into your account and make the switch. This plan was previously only available in Quebec but it’s now available across Canada.

Again, Freedom Mobile’s $50/40GB Canada-US plan is 5G, and so is the latter’s $65/50GB Canada-US-Mexico plan.

The only 4G speed plan from Public Mobile right now is the $39/20GB plan that been around for a while, and back again at Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus.

The changes today mean Public Mobile now offers the lowest entry point into a 5G plan in Canada from Big 3 brands, at $45/month, to match Freedom Mobile. You’ll need to pay at least $53.70 from Koodo and $55 from Virgin Plus for a 5G plan—and that’s with intro promo pricing.

Earlier today, Telus-owned Koodo launched 5G plans, despite saying they would not back when Public Mobile transitioned to 5G earlier this spring.

