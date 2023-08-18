Koodo Debuts 60GB 5G Promo Plan, Price Hikes Some Tabs

Gary Ng
2 mins ago

Telus-owned Koodo has tweaked its plans page, now offering a 5G promo plan with 60GB of data.

The $65/30GB 5G plan which included $271.20 in bill credits for 24 months, now has double the data at 60GB. The bill credits take the plan down to $53.70 per month. Also gone is the $75/60GB 5G plan that launched earlier this month.

The plan has unlimited Canada-wide calling and SMS/MMS. You can pick from 1 free perk such as premium voicemail, unlimited international SMS/MMS, rollover data or unlimited long distance pack. Data overages are billed at $130/1GB.

Also new is a 4G promo plan at $50/40GB, replacing the $45/30GB plan (this is still offered in Quebec).

Meanwhile, Koodo has also increased the minimum plan price requirement for those seeking a Tab Plus ($936 loan) or Tab Mid ($360 loan). These Tab plans essentially loan you an amount upfront that can go towards paying off a smartphone, which you repay over 24 month installments. Koodo has increased the requirement to a $65/month plan, instead of $62 per month.

In Quebec, plan requirements for these two Tabs are at $50/month.

This Tab changes come ahead of next month’s expected iPhone 15 series launch.

The $39/20GB plan still remains and includes 1 free perk, either premium voicemail or unlimited international SMS.

Earlier this month, Koodo launched 5G plans, matching Virgin Plus and Freedom Mobile. Initially, Telus said Koodo would not have 5G plan offerings but had a change of heart after competitors made the switch. Rogers-owned Fido still needs to offer 5G plans.

Virgin Plus currently offers $55/30GB and $65/60GB 5G promo plans (after $10 credits for 24 months). But the Koodo credits make its 60GB plan cheaper than Virgin Plus.

