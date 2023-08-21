Meta May Launch Web Version of Threads as Early as This Week

Threads may finally be receiving its long-requested web version as early as this week, according to reports. After waning engagement on the mobile app, web support could bring users back to the X (formally Twitter) competitor.

Since Threads aggressively launched in early July, Meta has been continuously updating the app. However, Meta has not yet provided a web version of the social platform. However, The Wall Street Journal reports that Threads could be expanding from its iOS and Android support as early as this week.

A web version has long been promised by the likes of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri. In early August, Zuckerberg claimed that a web offering would be “coming in the next few weeks.” As that deadline approaches, a launch this week sounds reasonable. Mosseri even noted on Instagram on Friday that the web version is in the works albeit “a little bit buggy right now”.

Although Threads had a successful launch, reaping over 44 million daily active users at its peak, engagement has plummeted over the past month and a half. As of July 31st, app engagement fell by 82 percent. Much of this is due to the lack of polish the app had at launch. Without a chronological feed, hashtag support, GIFs, and other discoverability tools, users quickly went back to X, much to their dismay.

Although a web version won’t solve all of Threads’ problems, it will tick yet another box of features users are looking for. Additionally, this past week, Threads added reposts to the ‘Following’ feed. Slowly but surely, Meta hopes to polish the social media platform, especially as further changes come to X. For instance, Elon Musk is looking to remove the ability to block users, a change that can potentially harm users as blocking is a viable way of removing harassers and spam.