Telus Pledges $5 Million to B.C. Wildfire Relief Efforts

John Quintet
10 seconds ago

Telus, alongside its subsidiary entities including the Telus Friendly Future Foundation, Telus Indigenous Communities Fund, and Telus Health, among others, has announced an initial commitment of $5 million to boost the B.C. wildfire relief initiatives. These funds will be channelled towards local charities and frontline organizations like the Canadian Red Cross, Salvation Army British Columbia Division, BC SPCA, and many more.

“Our Telus team is devastated by the widespread wildfires that continue to rage across British Columbia and our hearts are with all of those affected,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of Telus, in a statement. “As always, we will continue to be there for British Columbians in their time of need and, in this regard, it is an honour to lend our support through an initial investment of $5 million to assist with wildfire relief efforts.”

With the province’s communications at risk, Telus technicians are working relentlessly to uphold essential infrastructure and network connectivity. This ensures that both residents and first responders remain connected, especially in pivotal locations such as evacuation centers.

Some of the contributions from Telus and its partners include:

  • Provisions for evacuees and affected communities, including mental health support, emergency care, food, and supplies.
  • A 50 GB data top-up for evacuated Telus and Koodo Mobile post-paid customers.
  • Launch of a 24/7 community crisis hotline by Telus Health.
  • Support for displaced pet owners through the Telus Health MyPet platform.
  • Distribution of disaster kits equipped with bandages, chargers, and flashlights to evacuation sites.
  • Activation of a text-to-donate initiative by the Telus Friendly Future Foundation, allowing customers to contribute $20 by texting the word DONATE to 41010.

Furthermore, Telus is extending its efforts to evacuated Indigenous communities, ensuring they are equipped with connectivity tools and essential disaster kits. Telus headquarters are based in Vancouver and it’s no surprise the company is supporting its home province.

Customers in both Alberta and B.C. also have the option to redeem their Telus Rewards points for a $20 donation to the Telus Friendly Future Foundation, aiding wildfire relief.

On Friday, Rogers, Telus and Bell announced wildfire relief efforts for those affected in B.C. and the Northwest Territories. Bell hasn’t announced any donations, while Rogers said it will match donations up to $50,000. The $5 million from Telus is more than what its rivals have publicly pledged toward wildfire relief efforts.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Rogers, Telus, Bell Give Wireless Customers Wildfire Support [Update]

In a collective effort to provide aid to those affected by the ongoing wildfires across various regions in Canada, Bell, Rogers, and Telus have announced a range of initiatives to offer support and connectivity to impacted communities. Bell's Connectivity Assistance On August 18, Bell unveiled its commitment to assist customers in the Northwest Territories (NWT)...
Gary Ng
2 days ago

Koodo Debuts 60GB 5G Promo Plan, Price Hikes Some Tabs

Telus-owned Koodo has tweaked its plans page, now offering a 5G promo plan with 60GB of data. The $65/30GB 5G plan which included $271.20 in bill credits for 24 months, now has double the data at 60GB. The bill credits take the plan down to $53.70 per month. Also gone is the $75/60GB 5G plan...
Gary Ng
3 days ago

Bell and Telus Seeing Wireless Outages in Toronto

Bell announced on Wednesday some wireless customers are seeing an outage in Toronto, Ontario. "Some customers in the Toronto area may be experiencing a Mobility service interruption. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible,” said Bell at 10:34am PDT/1:34pm EDT. Some customers appeared to be relieved that Bell had acknowledged the service...
Gary Ng
5 days ago