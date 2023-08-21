Telus Pledges $5 Million to B.C. Wildfire Relief Efforts

Telus, alongside its subsidiary entities including the Telus Friendly Future Foundation, Telus Indigenous Communities Fund, and Telus Health, among others, has announced an initial commitment of $5 million to boost the B.C. wildfire relief initiatives. These funds will be channelled towards local charities and frontline organizations like the Canadian Red Cross, Salvation Army British Columbia Division, BC SPCA, and many more.

“Our Telus team is devastated by the widespread wildfires that continue to rage across British Columbia and our hearts are with all of those affected,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of Telus, in a statement. “As always, we will continue to be there for British Columbians in their time of need and, in this regard, it is an honour to lend our support through an initial investment of $5 million to assist with wildfire relief efforts.”

With the province’s communications at risk, Telus technicians are working relentlessly to uphold essential infrastructure and network connectivity. This ensures that both residents and first responders remain connected, especially in pivotal locations such as evacuation centers.

Some of the contributions from Telus and its partners include:

Provisions for evacuees and affected communities, including mental health support, emergency care, food, and supplies.

A 50 GB data top-up for evacuated Telus and Koodo Mobile post-paid customers.

Launch of a 24/7 community crisis hotline by Telus Health.

Support for displaced pet owners through the Telus Health MyPet platform.

Distribution of disaster kits equipped with bandages, chargers, and flashlights to evacuation sites.

Activation of a text-to-donate initiative by the Telus Friendly Future Foundation, allowing customers to contribute $20 by texting the word DONATE to 41010.

Furthermore, Telus is extending its efforts to evacuated Indigenous communities, ensuring they are equipped with connectivity tools and essential disaster kits. Telus headquarters are based in Vancouver and it’s no surprise the company is supporting its home province.

Customers in both Alberta and B.C. also have the option to redeem their Telus Rewards points for a $20 donation to the Telus Friendly Future Foundation, aiding wildfire relief.

On Friday, Rogers, Telus and Bell announced wildfire relief efforts for those affected in B.C. and the Northwest Territories. Bell hasn’t announced any donations, while Rogers said it will match donations up to $50,000. The $5 million from Telus is more than what its rivals have publicly pledged toward wildfire relief efforts.