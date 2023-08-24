Public Mobile Referral Codes Now Easier to Share

Telus-owned Public Mobile announced on Thursday it’s now easier to share referral codes.

“Starting today, you will be able to copy your personal referral link from ‘My Account’ and share it with friends and family. Additionally, you can now share your links directly to your social media like Whatsapp, Facebook, and Twitter,” said Public Mobile.

The referral code landing pages now go straight to plan pages and potential new customers no longer need to manually enter in a code at activation. If customers sign up from your link, your code is saved.

When you refer a friend to Public Mobile you’ll get 1 point for every 30 days your friends stay with the telecom. They will also get a one-time $10 bill credit.

Check out a screenshot of the new section below, shared by iPhone in Canada reader, James:

When you click the email or social icons, it will automatically launch a pop-up to share to email or social networks such as X. “Celebrate friendship in a rewarding way,” says the banner.

Public Mobile is now using the X logo here, while the Rogers website also has the latter as well.