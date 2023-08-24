Public Mobile Referral Codes Now Easier to Share

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Telus-owned Public Mobile announced on Thursday it’s now easier to share referral codes.

“Starting today, you will be able to copy your personal referral link from ‘My Account’ and share it with friends and family. Additionally, you can now share your links directly to your social media like Whatsapp, Facebook, and Twitter,” said Public Mobile.

The referral code landing pages now go straight to plan pages and potential new customers no longer need to manually enter in a code at activation. If customers sign up from your link, your code is saved.

When you refer a friend to Public Mobile you’ll get 1 point for every 30 days your friends stay with the telecom. They will also get a one-time $10 bill credit.

Check out a screenshot of the new section below, shared by iPhone in Canada reader, James:

When you click the email or social icons, it will automatically launch a pop-up to share to email or social networks such as X. “Celebrate friendship in a rewarding way,” says the banner.

Public Mobile is now using the X logo here, while the Rogers website also has the latter as well.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Rogers vs Telus vs Bell: What’s the Difference?

Mobile analytics company Opensignal has released its latest Mobile Network Experience and 5G Experience reports today, offering comprehensive insights into the performance of Canada’s mobile operators. Rogers showcased a strong presence in both reports. In the Mobile Network Experience report, Rogers secured the top position in six of the eight categories, either on its own...
John Quintet
38 mins ago

Telus and Bell React to Rogers Launching 5G on TTC Subway

Yesterday, Rogers launched its 5G network on the TTC Subway on tunnels within the Downtown U, expanding wireless coverage beyond Freedom Mobile for the first time in years. Customers from Telus and Bell aren’t part of the launch and the wireless rivals expressed how they felt about the debut to CBC News. Bell said, "Rogers clearly...
Gary Ng
3 hours ago

Rogers Wants First TTC Cell Service Before Deals with Telus, Bell

Rogers has urged federal regulators to allow them to roll out cellular service for its customers in the Toronto subway system, before any deals are struck with its rivals Telus and Bell. In a submission to Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada, Rogers expressed its opposition to a potential measure that would stop its...
John Quintet
3 days ago