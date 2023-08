Telus-owned Public Mobile has launched a promo 5G plan, taking the entry price down to $40 per month for a 5G plan in Canada.

The $40 5G plan includes 30GB of data and is only for new activations. The plan matches what is being offered by Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile, down to the August 28th expiry date.

The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international SMS/MMS.

Other 5G plans from Public Mobile right now:

$45/40GB

$50/40GB Canada-US

$55/50GB

$65/50GB Canada-US

The previous entry price for a 5G plan in Canada was $45, but now that’s down to $40 per month. This is a limited-time promo and ends on August 28 from both Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile.

Let us know if you’ll be jumping on this.