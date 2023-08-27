Apple’s iPhone 15 Reveal Coming Sept. 12, Says Gurman

We know that Apple usually holds their special events on a Tuesday and it’s coming down to the wire for the upcoming iPhone 15 series launch.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman said Apple was said to hold its September iPhone event on September 12 or 13, but in his latest PowerOn newsletter today, he said sources say the likely date is now September 12.

The event will reportedly offer the first look at Apple’s newest products: the iPhone 15, the Apple Watch Series 9, and a second Ultra version of the watch. Last year’s iPhone 14 event took place on September 7.

Following the company’s standard pattern, many predict that preorders for the iPhone 15 will open on Friday, September 15, with in-store sales kicking off one week later on September 22.

Mirroring the structure of last year’s iPhone 14 launch, the September 12 event will reportedly feature a prerecorded video available online, as well as an in-person gathering at Apple’s headquarters. Attendees at the in-person event will have first dibs to try out the new iPhone and Apple Watch models in a demo area again.

Aside from next month’s special iPhone event, Apple is also rumoured to have another launch in the pipeline for October, says Gurman. The focus of the October event is expected to be the debut of the first M3 Macs, although it remains unclear whether this will be a formal event or just announced in a press release (or teased first to YouTubers and other tech sites under embargo).

Are you going to be upgrading to an iPhone 15 series smartphone this year? Let’s hope prices stay the same, but they are rumoured to increase slightly for Pro models.