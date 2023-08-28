Bell to End Sponsorship with Toronto International Film Festival

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

tiff merch

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is set to part ways with its leading sponsor, Bell, at the end of December 2023.

Bell has been a key partner of the festival since 1995 and holds naming rights to TIFF’s downtown headquarters on King Street West. According to Bell spokesperson Ellen Murphy, the company has chosen not to renew the sponsorship contract, and the naming rights will expire along with it.

The announcement comes at a time when the festival is preparing for a reduced celebrity turnout due to ongoing Hollywood strikes. Last year, sponsorships like Bell’s contributed about $13.4 million, making up 28% of TIFF’s total revenues. The break up appears to be mutual according to both TIFF and Bell.

“Earlier this year, we mutually agreed that this partnership would come to a close at the end of 2023. We extend our sincere gratitude to Bell for their unwavering support, dedication, and collaborative spirit and look forward to working with them in new ways,” said TIFF Communications VP Judy Lung, in a statement to Bell Media’s CTV News.

Bell said in a statement that earlier this year, “We decided that the end of 2023 would be the right time to step back from our partnership with TIFF and opted not to renew our sponsorship in order to invest in other opportunities that are core to our business.”

The festival is scheduled to kick off its 11-day run on September 7, featuring Hayao Miyazaki’s animated feature film, “The Boy and the Heron,” as its opening act. The Apple Original Film ‘Fingernails’ will debut at TIFF on September 12.

Other articles in the category: Bell

New on Crave: September 2023

Bell Media’s Crave released on Friday its list of upcoming titles coming in September 2023. Highlights include the second season of Starz Power Book IV: Force, the 12th season of The Big Bang Theory and the movie premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4. Check out the list of what's new on Crave for September 2023...
Gary Ng
1 day ago

Rogers vs Telus vs Bell: What’s the Difference?

Mobile analytics company Opensignal has released its latest Mobile Network Experience and 5G Experience reports today, offering comprehensive insights into the performance of Canada’s mobile operators. Rogers showcased a strong presence in both reports. In the Mobile Network Experience report, Rogers secured the top position in six of the eight categories, either on its own...
John Quintet
4 days ago

Telus and Bell React to Rogers Launching 5G on TTC Subway

Yesterday, Rogers launched its 5G network on the TTC Subway on tunnels within the Downtown U, expanding wireless coverage beyond Freedom Mobile for the first time in years. Customers from Telus and Bell aren’t part of the launch and the wireless rivals expressed how they felt about the debut to CBC News. Bell said, "Rogers clearly...
Gary Ng
4 days ago