Uber Eats AI Chatbot is Coming, Says Report

Uber is developing an artificial intelligence chatbot aimed at streamlining the food ordering process for its Uber Eats customers. The yet-to-be-announced feature was discovered in the code of the Uber Eats app by developer Steve Moser, who shared the details with Bloomberg News.

According to the code, the AI assistant will help users “find relevant restaurant dishes and more.” The chatbot will prompt customers to input their budget and food preferences, assisting them in placing orders more efficiently.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had previously hinted at the development of an AI chatbot in an interview with Bloomberg Television, although he did not disclose its specific capabilities. Khosrowshahi mentioned that Uber has already been leveraging AI technology to match users with drivers and couriers.

The move comes as Uber Eats, which accounts for about a third of Uber's overall revenue, faces stiff competition from DoorDash Inc. and Instacart in the race to incorporate AI into food delivery services.

DoorDash is developing its own AI system called DashAI, while Instacart is working on a chatbot based on OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology. Instacart, the largest online grocery delivery company in the U.S., is also planning an initial public offering, drawing further attention to its technological advancements.

It remains unclear when Uber’s AI chatbot will be publicly launched.

Earlier today, DoorDash launched an AI-powered voice ordering service for restaurants.