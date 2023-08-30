Lucky Mobile and Chatr Offering 24GB/month Data Bonuses

Bell’s Lucky Mobile and Rogers’ Chatr are offering up some back-to-school offers, in the form of a 24GB/month data bonus for 12 months on select plans.

Again, the bonus data includes 4GB that you get when you unroll into pre-authorized credit card payments.

Lucky Mobile says the 24GB/month data bonus applies on plans priced at $45/month or higher. So for a 4G plan that would be $45/5GB, but after automatic top-up it turns into 9GB, and after the bonus it becomes 29GB total. So you will be paying for a $45/29GB plan.

Chatr has the same promo and it also works out to $45/29GB for their 4G plan for 12 months.

Both offers, coincidentally, end at the same time on September 11, 2023.

Previously, both Chatr and Lucky Mobile offered only 2GB as a data bonus for signing up for automatic payments, but now that has been changed to 4GB.

Earlier this month, a previous data bonus promo consisted of 15GB bonus data plus the 2GB automatic payments for 17GB total. Now we’re seeing this ramped up to 24GB total. Because what you need is extra data.

Telus-owned Public Mobile has a better deal than Lucky Mobile and Chatr, as for $40 per month, you can get 30GB of 5G speed data right now (expires September 5, 2023), just like Freedom Mobile.