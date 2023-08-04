Lucky Mobile Debuts 17GB Data Bonus, Revamps Plans and Website

Bell-owned Lucky Mobile has made some changes to its website design and plan selection.

The company’s plans page has been tweaked to no longer show plans in a whole list for you to see and compare, but instead, a plan calculator appears. Users need to click the -/+ buttons to choose how much data they want per month, which is pretty annoying.

Lucky Mobile’s 4G plans are as follows (includes 2GB for automatic payments):

$45/7GB

$55/12GB Canada-US

$75/22GB Canada-US

Note that there are now $55 and $75 Canada-US plans available for talk, text and data.

It’s worth noting that Telus-owned Public Mobile is offering a $50/40GB Canada-US plan right now with 5G data and not 4G anymore.

The plans are also different on the Lucky Mobile website for Quebec because of local competition from Quebecor’s Fizz and Videotron.

Lucky Mobile plans in Quebec are as follows—with no Canada-US options available:

$31/3GB

$33/5GB

$37/20GB

$43/30GB

Also, Lucky Mobile is offering a 17GB data bonus for 12 months as well for plans $45/month or higher. The 17GB consists of a 15GB bonus plus 2GB from automatic top up, every month. This matches what Rogers-owned Chatr launched back in May (and still remains).

So far, Telus-owned Public Mobile still has the advantage over Lucky Mobile and Chatr, as their $45/30GB plan now includes 5G ‘unlimited’ data and not ‘slower’ 4G speeds.