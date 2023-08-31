Instagram Begins Suggesting Threads Posts to Boost Engagement

Instagram users worldwide have observed the emergence of a “For you on Threads” carousel, accompanied by a button to directly access the Threads app, TechCrunch is reporting.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the ongoing test stating, “We have introduced several enhancements to the app since its launch and are now simplifying the process for users to discover the latest Threads content directly on Instagram.”

Meta’s recent efforts have also seen the introduction of a “Send to Instagram DM” button on Threads, enabling users to seamlessly share posts with their Instagram friends.

Just last week, Meta unveiled Threads on the web, albeit without certain features like the ability to quote posts.

Internal discussions revealed that Chief Product Officer Chris Cox addressed the challenge of declining user numbers on Threads by strategizing “retention-driving hooks,” such as ensuring Instagram app users have access to crucial Threads content.

The introduction of the suggested posts carousel on Instagram appears to align with this initiative.

Earlier today, Meta also initiated trials in Australia and New Zealand, enabling users to search for posts on Threads.

The company plans to extend this search feature to English-speaking countries in the near future, thereby expanding its utility and convenience for users seeking specific content.