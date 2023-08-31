Threads Testing Search Feature in Australia and New Zealand

Threads, the social networking platform under Meta’s umbrella, is taking another stride by testing a crucial addition to its capabilities: the ability to search through posts.

The company recently introduced a much-anticipated feature by launching a web version of the platform, and now it is planning to roll out the search feature.

As of now, users on Threads can only search for usernames. However, Meta is actively developing a full-text search functionality, according to TechCrunch.

This feature is currently in the testing phase in Australia and New Zealand, with plans for a broader release in other English-speaking nations.

In response to user feedback, the company stated, “We are paying close attention to the input from our community and are dedicated to enhancing the search experience.

Mark Zuckerberg, in a Threads post, expressed excitement about the upcoming search feature, signaling its importance for the platform’s evolution. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, also weighed in, affirming the company’s efforts to broaden language support.

Threads has been working on revitalizing user engagement, which waned after an initial surge of interest.

Over the past few weeks, the platform has been swiftly introducing highly requested features, including a following tab, a hub for viewing likes, a reposts tab, the newly launched web version, and the impending full-text search functionality.

As the search feature is in its early stages, advanced search options and filters may not be immediately available.

In contrast, Mastodon, another social network, has begun rolling out an updated version of its pop-out search bar, equipped with readily accessible filters for searching posts with media or pinpointing posts within specific timeframes.