First Tesla Superchargers Open to Non-Tesla EVs in Canada

Tesla announced on August 31 that it has opened up its Supercharger network to non-Tesla vehicles at select Canadian locations for the first time. The announcement was made via the Tesla mobile app and the latter’s inbox feature to customers, reports Tesla North.

The pilot program is set to launch in two Ontario locations—North Bay and Deep River—each featuring six Supercharging stalls that can charge at up to 250 kW max speeds. Non-Tesla EV owners will be able to use the Tesla app to access these Superchargers.

“It’s always been our ambition to open the Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs, and by doing so, encourage more drivers to go electric,” the company stated in its app message. “This move directly supports our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

Tesla reassured its existing owners that they would continue to enjoy perks like seamless charging integration, route planning, and battery pre-conditioning, along with the lowest Supercharger pricing. “Thank you for supporting our mission,” the message concluded.

This initiative marks a crucial step in Tesla’s broader mission to foster the transition to sustainable energy, aiming to alleviate ‘range anxiety’ among non-Tesla EV owners and promote a more inclusive charging infrastructure. In May, Tesla had already announced a partnership with the Canadian government to extend select Superchargers to non-Tesla vehicles.

A ‘Magic Dock’ adapter has been incorporated into the existing Superchargers, allowing them to support the CCS charging standard, as well as Tesla’s own North American Charging Standard (NACS). Non-Tesla users can initiate a charging session via the Tesla app, which will then unlock the adapter for use.

This Canadian pilot program follows the successful introduction of non-Tesla Supercharging in parts of Europe and Asia. The move comes after Tesla launched a new Model 3 in Europe and Asia, bringing a redesign and more features.