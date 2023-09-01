Threads Web App Launch Fails to Boost User Engagement

Usman Qureshi
8 seconds ago

Recent data analysis from Similarweb shows that the introduction of Threads web app on August 22 did not have a significant impact on the platform’s user engagement, TechCrunch reports.

Threads desktop login

On a global scale, the web app’s launch only resulted in a 3% increase in traffic, according to the digital intelligence firm that has been monitoring Threads’ user adoption since its explosive launch.

The app reached 100 million users in just five days, setting a record. However, Threads has since witnessed a decline in its user base.

Sensor Tower reported an 82% drop in daily active users since its launch, with only 8 million users now accessing the app daily.

The introduction of the web app was seen as an opportunity for Threads to reverse this trend, as users had expressed the desire for a desktop-friendly version. However, it appears that the web launch primarily served Threads’ existing user base.

Similarweb speculates that a 20% increase in the website’s traffic in the U.S. may indicate that some current Threads users have transitioned from the app to the web.

Threads web launch jpg

Furthermore, Similarweb’s Android data reveals that Threads’ daily active users decreased by 15% globally and 2.4% in the U.S. during the same week-over-week comparison.

This suggests that the web launch resulted in users shifting from the app to the web, rather than attracting new users or lapsed users returning.

Threads recently announced that it is testing a search feature in Australia and New Zealand, addressing a user demand that would enhance the app’s utility compared to X.

However, even with this addition, attracting and retaining users remains a challenge for the platform.

