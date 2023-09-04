Future ‘iPhone Ultra’ May Support Spatial Photo and Video Capture

In an intriguing rumour, a Weibo account renowned for its accurate Apple insights has hinted that a future “iPhone Ultra” would enable spatial photo and video capture for the Vision Pro headset (via MacRumors).

The iPhone Ultra model, rumoured to launch after the Vision Pro headset, is said to redefine the capabilities of mobile phone cameras, promising to set new industry standards.

While details are limited, the focus appears to be on spatial photos and videos—a distinct feature of the Vision Pro.

Spatial media offers an extraordinary depth that allows users to delve into their captured moments like never before. Introduced by Apple in the Vision Pro headset, it lets users relive their cherished memories with Spatial Audio.

With the ability to transport users back in time, these spatial photos and videos promise a revolutionary experience.

In the official press release for the Vision Pro headset, here’s how Apple describes the technology:

“Featuring Apple’s first three-dimensional camera, Apple Vision Pro lets users capture, relive, and immerse themselves in favorite memories with Spatial Audio. Every spatial photo and video transports users back to a moment in time, like a celebration with friends or a special family gathering.”

Although the Vision Pro headset supports standard photos and videos from various devices, the true immersive potential can only be unlocked through the Vision Pro’s 3D capture capabilities.

The latest rumour raises the exciting possibility of the “three-dimensional camera” technology making its way to the iPhone, potentially augmenting the current rear camera setup.

This existing configuration includes a main wide camera, telephoto camera, ultra-wide camera, LiDAR scanner, and Adaptive True Tone flash.

The Weibo source has hinted that additional details about this upcoming iPhone feature may emerge in due course, suggesting there could be more to anticipate.

Additionally, the term “iPhone Ultra” has frequently surfaced on Chinese social media platforms in discussions about a future “Pro Max” model.

While Apple’s plans for renaming the device have shifted, there’s speculation, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, that Apple may introduce a new high-end iPhone Ultra in the near future.