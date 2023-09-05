Apple May Ditch Leather for iPhone Cases and Watch Bands

Yesterday longtime leaker Sonny Dickson shared a short hands-on video of what claims to be the rumoured ‘FineWoven’ case for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 line up.

Many suspect Apple is set to shift away from leather iPhone cases as part of an environmental shift.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman commented on Dickson’s video shared on X, saying, “I am expecting Apple to begin moving away from leather on its Apple Watch bands as well, but unclear how this impacts the Hermes partnership (I would assume it does not).”

Gurman is referring to Apple’s partnership with luxury brand Hermès, which offers a line of high-end leather Apple Watch bands.

Looking at the video above of the alleged iPhone 15 in the ‘FineWoven’ case, the whole package looks pretty darn thick.

We’ll find out everything we need to know when Apple holds its iPhone 15 special event on September 12, one week from today.