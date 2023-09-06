Disney+ Promo Saves Over 80% Off for 3 Months

Disney+ has a promo offer right now for users that are not actively subscribed to the service.

The discount says you can “Save over 80% on three months of Disney+”, noting a price of $1.99 CAD per month for 3 months. The regular price is $11.99/month or $119.99/year, but a price increase is slated for later this year.

The fine print says, “New and eligible returning subscribers only. Must be age of majority or older. After 3 months, Disney+ auto-renews at then-current monthly retail price until canceled. Offer ends 9/20/23.” The timeline of the three months promo just falls short of your holiday binge-watching, but looks to get you hooked again leading up to it.

Disney+ plans to crackdown on password sharing by 2024, an announcement made last month.

Starting on November 1, Disney+ will launch a new streaming tier with ads, a move similar to Netflix. The existing $11.99/month tier becomes the new ‘Standard’ tier and those seeking 4K UHD and HDR streaming quality with Dolby Atmos will need to pony up to ‘Premium’ at $14.99/month. Price increases are coming in December to shift existing users into ‘Premium’, with an option to downgrade to ‘Standard’.

