TrendForce Predicts iPhone 15 Pro Prices: No Change for Base Model

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Taiwanese firm TrendForce has made price predictions for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models, dispelling rumours of a significant price hike (via MacRumors).

Iphone 15 pro colours

According to the research firm, the smaller iPhone 15 Pro will maintain its price point, starting at $999 in the U.S., identical to its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro.

However, TrendForce anticipates a price increase only for the larger variant, the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is projected to start at $1,199 in the U.S., marking a $100 price bump compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Notably, the Pro Max is expected to feature an exclusive periscope lens that provides an impressive 6x optical zoom, doubling the current capability.

Despite the price adjustment for the Pro Max, TrendForce suggests that the device will continue to offer a 128GB base storage option, contradicting previous speculations of a 256GB starting capacity.

IPhone 15 camera upgrades Feature

In a positive development, both iPhone 15 Pro models are anticipated to boast 8GB of RAM, an upgrade from the 6GB in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

As Apple’s highly anticipated event on Tuesday, September 12, approaches, these predictions from TrendForce provide valuable insights into the pricing and specifications of the forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro series.

Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage of Apple’s announcements next week to discover how accurate these forecasts prove to be.

