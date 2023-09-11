Rogers, Telus, Bell Supporting Earthquake Relief in Morocco

In the wake of the devastating earthquake in Morocco, Canada’s major telcos— Rogers, Telus, and Bell—have announced support to affected Canadians and their families.

Rogers announced that it will temporarily waive long-distance call and SMS charges for its Rogers, Fido, and chatr customers to Morocco until September 19, 2023.

In a bid to further aid the relief efforts, Canadians can now donate $5 to the Canadian Red Cross Morocco Earthquake Appeal by texting ‘ROGERS’ to 20222 (for English speakers) or 30333 (for French speakers). Rogers has committed to matching all donations up to $50,000 until the end of September, said the company on Saturday.

Telus is also offering its support by waiving long-distance mobile, home phone, texting, and roaming fees for both Telus and Koodo customers to Morocco until September 30.

Additionally, Telus Health has set up a free community crisis hotline, available 24/7 at 1-844-751-2133, offering professional emotional support and referrals to community resources. The Telus Friendly Future Foundation has initiated a text-to-donate campaign, urging Canadians to text ‘DONATE’ to 41010, contributing $20 towards Canadian registered charities aiding earthquake relief in Morocco, noted a company spokesperson to iPhone in Canada on Sunday.

Bell is also playing its part by waiving fees for long-distance calls made from home phones and post-paid mobility services, as well as text message fees from Canada to Morocco. This initiative, effective immediately, will run from September 9 to 19, 2023, and will be applied automatically to customers’ accounts, announced the company on Monday.