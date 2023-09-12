Apple Drops iPhone 13 Pricing Again, Kills iPhone 13 Mini

Apple has announced another round of price reductions for its iPhone 13 series, coinciding with the unveiling of the iPhone 15 series today. Rumours of the iPhone 13 mini’s demise have not been exaggerated.

This follows a similar pattern from last year, when the company also reduced prices for the previous generation following a new release. Additionally, the iPhone 13 mini has been discontinued from the lineup.

New 2023 iPhone 13 pricing in Canada as of writing:

128GB model: $849 (-$150)

256GB model: $999 (-$150)

512GB model: $1,299 (-$210)

In 2022, the iPhone 13 series in Canada was priced as follows:

128GB: $999

256GB: $1,149

512GB: $1,509

The price adjustments represent a decrease ranging from $150 to $210. Apple has not provided an explanation for the price cuts or for the discontinuation of the iPhone 13 mini. Say good-bye to the mini iPhone form factor, folks. #pouroneout

Apple has also price cut the iPhone 14 as well. This year, all iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models have increased in price. It’s getting more and more expensive to buy an iPhone.