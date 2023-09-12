Apple Watch Series 9 vs Series 8: Specs, Price, Differences

Apple has recently unveiled its Apple Watch Series 9, which comes with a host of new features and improvements over its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8. Here’s a detailed comparison of the specifications between the two models to help consumers make an informed decision.
Processing Power and Operating System
Series 9: Powered by the new S9 SiP chip, runs watchOS 10.
Series 8: Powered by the S8 SiP chip, runs watchOS 10
Gesture Control
Series 9: Introduces a new double-tap gesture for one-handed control.
Series 8: Standard gestures like tap, swipe, and wrist raise.
Display Brightness
Series 9: Maximum brightness of up to 2000 nits.
Series 8: Maximum brightness of up to 1000 nits.
Siri Capabilities
Series 9: On-device Siri processing for quicker and more reliable responses.
Series 8: Standard Siri functionalities, reliant on Wi-Fi or cellular networks.
Health and Fitness Features
Series 9: New: Precision Finding for iPhone, ability to log health data.
Series 8: Temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, and Crash Detection.
Battery Life
Both Series: All-day 18-hour battery life.
Environmental Impact
Series 9: Carbon Neutral when paired with new Sport Loop bands
Series 8: Made with 100% recycled aluminum, tungsten, and rare earth elements.
Case and Band Options
Series 9: Available in aluminum and stainless steel cases, multiple colour options (NEW: pink, midnight, starlight, silver, Product Red).
Series 8: Available in aluminum and stainless steel cases, multiple colour options (midnight, starlight, silver, Product Red)
Additional Sensors and Features
Series 9: 4-core Neural Engine for machine learning tasks, Blood Oxygen app, ECG app
Series 8: Two-sensor design for temperature sensing. Blood Oxygen app, ECG app
Connectivity and Integration
Series 9: Second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip for Precision Finding and HomePod integration.
Series 8: U1 chip for Ultra Wideband functionalities.
