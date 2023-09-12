Apple Watch Series 9 vs Series 8: Specs, Price, Differences

Apple has recently unveiled its Apple Watch Series 9, which comes with a host of new features and improvements over its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8. Here’s a detailed comparison of the specifications between the two models to help consumers make an informed decision.

Processing Power and Operating System

Series 9 : Powered by the new S9 SiP chip, runs watchOS 10.

: Powered by the new S9 SiP chip, runs watchOS 10. Series 8: Powered by the S8 SiP chip, runs watchOS 10

Gesture Control

Series 9 : Introduces a new double-tap gesture for one-handed control.

: Introduces a new double-tap gesture for one-handed control. Series 8: Standard gestures like tap, swipe, and wrist raise.

Display Brightness

Series 9 : Maximum brightness of up to 2000 nits.

: Maximum brightness of up to 2000 nits. Series 8: Maximum brightness of up to 1000 nits.

Siri Capabilities

Series 9 : On-device Siri processing for quicker and more reliable responses.

: On-device Siri processing for quicker and more reliable responses. Series 8: Standard Siri functionalities, reliant on Wi-Fi or cellular networks.

Health and Fitness Features

Series 9 : New: Precision Finding for iPhone, ability to log health data.

: New: Precision Finding for iPhone, ability to log health data. Series 8: Temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, and Crash Detection.

Battery Life

Both Series: All-day 18-hour battery life.

Environmental Impact

Series 9 : Carbon Neutral when paired with new Sport Loop bands

: Carbon Neutral when paired with new Sport Loop bands Series 8: Made with 100% recycled aluminum, tungsten, and rare earth elements.

Case and Band Options

Series 9 : Available in aluminum and stainless steel cases, multiple colour options (NEW: pink, midnight, starlight, silver, Product Red).

: Available in aluminum and stainless steel cases, multiple colour options (NEW: pink, midnight, starlight, silver, Product Red). Series 8: Available in aluminum and stainless steel cases, multiple colour options (midnight, starlight, silver, Product Red)

Additional Sensors and Features

Series 9 : 4-core Neural Engine for machine learning tasks, Blood Oxygen app, ECG app

: 4-core Neural Engine for machine learning tasks, Blood Oxygen app, ECG app Series 8: Two-sensor design for temperature sensing. Blood Oxygen app, ECG app

Connectivity and Integration

Series 9 : Second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip for Precision Finding and HomePod integration.

: Second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip for Precision Finding and HomePod integration. Series 8: U1 chip for Ultra Wideband functionalities.

Storage Capacity

Series 9 : 64GB storage capacity.

: 64GB storage capacity. Series 8: 32GB storage capacity.

Again, a minor update for Apple Watch Series 9 over Apple Watch Series 8. This year, prices increased as well for Series 9.

You can click here to pre-order your Apple Watch Series 9, ahead of next week’s launch on September 22.