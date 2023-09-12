Bell Debuts Unlimited Canada-US-Mexico 5G Plans

Bell has debuted new unlimited Canada-US-Mexico 5G plans, matching a move made by Rogers back in July.

The company’s website is showing its Ultimate 150 and Ultimate 155 plans with Mexico added, joining Canada-US access. Prices are at $100/150GB for the Ultimate 150 and $105/155GB for the Ultimate 155. Those with a bundled home service can save $30 per month, taking it down to $70 and $75 respectively.

These plans come with 5G+ data speeds, HD video streaming and hotspot capabilities, to go with unlimited calling, texting and data in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. These plans are targeting travellers in North America. Included perks include Crave Basic with Ads free for 24 months.

As of writing, Telus has yet to match Bell and Rogers for its own $105/150GB Canada-US plan, but with this latest change, you can expect the company to follow suit any minute now.

For those seeking a Canada-US plan only, Telus-owned Public Mobile has a $50/40GB 5G plan available to all regions, which flanker brands have yet to match outside of Quebec.

