iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Specs, Pricing and More

This brief comparative analysis aims to highlight the key differences between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max, providing potential buyers with essential information for an informed decision. Don’t get lost by Apple’s marketing team, figure things out on your own.

Display and Design

Both models feature a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and an Always-On display.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: “Aerospace” Titanium body with textured matte glass back.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Stainless steel body with textured matte glass back.

Performance

iPhone 15 Pro Max: A17 Pro chip with 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: A16 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine.

Camera Systems

Both models have a 48MP main camera with Ultra Wide and Telephoto lenses.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Optical zoom options of .5x, 1x, 2x, 5x.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Optical zoom options of .5x, 1x, 2x, 3x.

iPhone 15 Pro Max gets Super-high-resolution photos in 24MP now, alongside 48MP.

iPhone 15 Pro Max has Academy Color Encoding System and Log video recording.

Connectivity and Charging

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Supports USB-C with USB 3 for up to 20x faster transfers.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Uses Lightning connector with USB 2 support.

Both models offer 5G connectivity and are compatible with MagSafe accessories.

iPhone 15 Pro Max has Wi-Fi 6E vs Wi-Fi 6 for 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro Max has second-gen Ultra Wideband and Thread

Safety Features

Both models come equipped with Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection.

Battery Life

Both models claim up to 29 hours of video playback.

Both are fast-charge capable, up to 50% charge in 35 minutes with a 20W adapter or higher.

Additional Features

Action Button on iPhone 15 Pro Max

128GB not available for iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Offers new color options including Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium, Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, Space Black

Pricing

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Starting at $1749.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Starting at $1449, not sold on Apple.ca anymore.

Again, not a breakthrough in changes between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max, aside from jacking more of your wallet. If you want USB-C and more optical zoom, you’ll have to pay to play. But otherwise, an iPhone 14 Pro Max is still a great phone for now, unless you upgrade every year regardless of price.

iPhone 15 Pro Max pre-orders start this Friday, September 15, and launch next week on September 22.