Bell and Virgin Plus will launch iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders on Friday, September 15.

This date is the same as Apple, while it’s also the same as other wireless carriers Rogers, Fido, Telus and Koodo.

Bell doesn’t specify a start time for iPhone 15 series pre-orders, but it will likely be at 5am PDT/8am EDT like Apple.

The Virgin Plus website has a picture that shows ‘Newphoria’ to showcase iPhone 15 pre-orders, coming September 15, 2023.

As expected, Rogers, Fido, Telus, Koodo, Bell and Virgin Plus will all have the same iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-order dates, and times will likely be the same again.