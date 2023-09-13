Telus, Koodo iPhone 15 Pre-Orders Start Friday

Gary Ng
3 seconds ago

koodo iphone 15

Telus and Koodo will start iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders on Friday, September 15, 2023, according to information on the company websites.

Telus says, “coming soon: iPhone 15 family” and notes pre-orders will begin at 5am PDT/8am EDT on Friday. Customers are told to “register now” to get updates. Telus doesn’t share any iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pricing yet, but expect to pay a bit more given Apple’s price increases this year, and if you’re ready to sign on the dotted line.

telus iphone 15 family

Koodo’s website just touts the boilerplate iPhone 15 marketing images from Apple, like other carriers, showing “Newphoria” as the tagline for the latter. “Coming soon. Pre-order September 15th,” says the Koodo website.

Rogers and Fido will launch iPhone 15 series pre-orders on Friday, too.

Again, Apple starts pre-orders on Friday, September 15 at 5am PDT/8am EDT.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Rogers, Telus, Bell Supporting Earthquake Relief in Morocco

In the wake of the devastating earthquake in Morocco, Canada's major telcos— Rogers, Telus, and Bell—have announced support to affected Canadians and their families. Rogers announced that it will temporarily waive long-distance call and SMS charges for its Rogers, Fido, and chatr customers to Morocco until September 19, 2023. In a bid to further aid...
John Quintet
2 days ago

Rogers Ordered to Grant TTC Wireless Access to Bell and Telus

In a significant announcement made today, François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, revealed new spectrum licence conditions, mandating Rogers give Telus, Bell and other carriers wireless access to the TTC subway, by October 3, 2023. This announcement was made with Olivia Chow, Toronto's Mayor, and several members of Parliament from the Toronto area...
John Quintet
2 days ago

Public Mobile Flash Sale: $34/20GB and 30GB Promo Plans

Telus-owned Public Mobile is offering up a ‘flash sale’ that starts today until September 11, for 20GB and 30GB plans. Up for grabs is the longstanding $39/20GB 4G plan but available for $5/month off at $34 with a 90-day subscription. This plan is available for new and existing subscribers. It includes unlimited nationwide calling and...
Gary Ng
5 days ago