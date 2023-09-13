Telus, Koodo iPhone 15 Pre-Orders Start Friday

Telus and Koodo will start iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders on Friday, September 15, 2023, according to information on the company websites.

Telus says, “coming soon: iPhone 15 family” and notes pre-orders will begin at 5am PDT/8am EDT on Friday. Customers are told to “register now” to get updates. Telus doesn’t share any iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pricing yet, but expect to pay a bit more given Apple’s price increases this year, and if you’re ready to sign on the dotted line.

Koodo’s website just touts the boilerplate iPhone 15 marketing images from Apple, like other carriers, showing “Newphoria” as the tagline for the latter. “Coming soon. Pre-order September 15th,” says the Koodo website.

Rogers and Fido will launch iPhone 15 series pre-orders on Friday, too.

Again, Apple starts pre-orders on Friday, September 15 at 5am PDT/8am EDT.