Hands-On with iPhone 15 Pro at Apple Park [VIDEOS]

Apple showed of its latest and most expensive new iPhones yesterday, and we’re already seeing the first hands-on videos of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max straight from Apple Park.

Crafted with a titanium design enclosure, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max stand out as the lightest among the Pro models. The phones also boast the thinnest borders in iPhone history.

Constructed from Grade 5 titanium, a material known for its strength and weight and interestingly, the same alloy utilized in the Mars Rover, the iPhone 15 Pro / Pro Max promise durability and a unique feel.

Check out these early hands-on videos and first impressions of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.