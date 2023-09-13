Here are iPhone 15 File Sizes for Photos Taken at 48MP

Apple rolled out the Release Candidate (RC) version of its iOS 17 software yesterday, revealing a host of new camera features exclusive to the upcoming iPhone 15 series. The RC version is currently available to developers and beta testers, with the final version scheduled for release on Monday, September 18.

New Camera Capabilities

One of the standout features is the iPhone 15’s ability to capture 48-megapixel (MP) photos at 1x zoom, a significant leap from the 12 MP sensor in the iPhone 14. However, not all camera modes will support this high resolution. Night mode, flash, and macro photos will be limited to 12 MP due to the need for faster shutter speeds.

Live Photos can now be captured at either 12 or 24 MP, with the latter being a new addition not available in the iPhone 14. Some of the new “lenses” on the main camera will only support 24 MP capture, as they utilize a subsection of the 48 MP sensor.

File Sizes for New Formats

According to Steve Moser from The Tape Drive, iOS 17 code reveals more info about iPhone 15 cameras and also reveals files sizes of photos taken at 24MP and 48MP:

24 MP Size: 3 MB for HEIF at 24 MP 4.8 MB for JPEG at 24 MP 35 MB for ProRAW at 24 MP

48 MP Size: 5 MB for HEIF Max at 48 MP 10 MB for JPEG Max at 48 MP 75 MB for ProRAW Max at 48 MP



Additional Features

Two new camera settings, “JPEG Max (up to 48 MP)” and “ProRAW Max (up to 48 MP),” have been introduced, allowing users to save photos in full 48 MP quality. The camera also includes a Log video format that provides more flexibility in post-production editing.

The new camera features are set to be available only on the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which are slated for release on Friday, September 22.

Other iOS 17 RC Updates

In addition to camera improvements, iOS 17 RC includes other changes like a new Standby mode aimed at enhancing battery life, interactive Home Screen widgets, and a feature called NameDrop.

The Standby mode minimizes power consumption when the device is not in use, while interactive Home Screen widgets allow for more dynamic interactions without opening the respective apps.

For those interested in the new camera features, they will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 series, set to hit the market on September 22.