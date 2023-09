After yesterday’s announcement of the new iPhone 15 series line up, Apple shared a short teaser of Olivia Rodrigo’s music video for her single, “get him back!” shot entirely on the new iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple said the video was shot “using features like Pro Res 4K Log and USB-C external drive compatibility. And 5x zoom on iPhone 15 Pro Max.”

The video features Rodrigo singing various lines from her song, such as “so I write him all these letters” and “I wanna get him back.” The performance concludes with a “Cut!” signaling the end of the recording.

Check out the promo video below:

