How to Watch Today’s PlayStation State of Play and What to Expect

PlayStation is hosting a new State of Play broadcast today. Highlighting upcoming titles for PlayStation hardware, the virtual presentation will provide some further information for console owners.

Announced via a PlayStation Blog post, the company reveals that today’s State of Play will primarily focus on “updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles.” Setting expectations, players can expect to hear more about games coming from third-party studios. “From indie and PS VR2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners, our latest show has something for everyone!”

Therefore, unlike PlayStation Showcases in the past, this State of Play may not be rolling out the red carpet for secret projects coming from internal studios. However, there’s likely plenty to still be excited about.

For instance, the PlayStation Showcase held in May revealed Helldivers 2, developed by Arrowhead Game Studio. Published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the game was given a release window of 2023 for PlayStation 5 and PC. Today’s State of Play is an excellent opportunity to discuss additional details.

There are also other notable third-party games on the horizon. For instance, the highly-anticipated Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is supposedly launching during the “Winter” season. We’ve also barely seen gameplay, so today could be an opportunity to discuss more information on the game. Additionally, it would make sense to touch on Alan Wake 2, Tekken 8, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and Little Devil Inside.

It’s also encouraging to hear that new PS VR2 news will come from the State of Play. The latest highlight on the hardware was Firewall Ultra, which dropped on August 24th. However, we’re still lacking a release date for the Resident Evil 4 Remake VR mode.

Here at PlayStation, our vision is to be the best place to play, and publish, great games,” writes Shawne Benson, Head of Portfolio, Global Third Party Relations. “And because there are thousands of developers and publishers all around the world constantly making great games, our team has their work cut out for them.”

To tune in, be sure to watch the live-streamed State of Play at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT. It’ll stream across PlayStation’s YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels.