How to Pre-Order iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro in Canada

Is 2023 the year for an iPhone upgrade? What time can you pre-order Apple’s iPhone 15 series devices in Canada?

According to Apple’s website, you can pre-order iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max in Canada starting at 5am PT/8am ET on Friday, September 15. For those residing on the west coast, setting an early alarm is highly recommended, unless you’re an early bird.

For those pre-ordering for the first-time, the most efficient method is to use Apple’s retail store app for iPhone or iPad.

How to Prepare for Your iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Pre-Order in Canada

Apple will temporarily take its online store offline to prepare for the pre-orders, typically around dinner time (PDT) on Thursday. During this period, you won’t be able to configure the Apple Store app. Therefore, it’s essential to update your payment methods and shipping addresses beforehand.

Apple’s website is pushing people to “get ready” and pre-configure their favourite iPhone 15 device and save it as a favourite beforehand.

Once you save your configuration, when pre-orders open at 5am PDT/8am EDT, you can just jump into the Apple Store app, head to your favourites list, select your iPhone 15 configuration and checkout with Apple Pay or Affirm financing.

If you’ve never pre-ordered an iPhone before, it’s super easy in 2023. Here are the steps…

Download the Apple Store iOS app, which usually comes back online first compared to Apple.ca in the morning. Open the Apple Store app, tap your profile picture in the top right corner, and set up your Primary Payment and Primary Shipping details. Configure the iPhone 15 model of your choice, selecting your preferred colour, storage, etc. After setting your preferences, tap the ‘ribbon’ icon in the upper right corner to add your configuration to ‘Saved Items’. When the Apple Store goes back online at 5am PT/8am ET on Friday, September 15 (it usually is delayed), open the Apple Store iOS app, tap the ‘For You’ icon at the bottom, then scroll to ‘Saved Items’. Select your iPhone and proceed to checkout.

Wireless carriers such as Rogers/Fido, Telus/Koodo, Bell/Virgin, and Freedom Mobile will also offer pre-orders for the iPhone 15 lineup on September 15. Contract pricing details are yet to be announced.

Online reserve and store pick-up options are expected to return, allowing customers to collect their orders on launch day, Friday, September 22.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Canadian Pricing

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Additional Pre-Order Tips

Have a backup device like an iPad, Mac, or another internet-enabled device.

Turn off Wi-Fi on your iPhone and use LTE/5G; keep other devices on Wi-Fi.

Set a backup alarm, especially if you’re on PDT.

Force quit the Apple Store app minutes before pre-order time. Keep quitting the app and re-launching it if necessary.

Configure the Apple Store app in advance and have any new credit cards or payment details handy.

With these preparations, you’ll be well-equipped to secure your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro on launch day. Alternatively, you could skip this year’s launch and wait for next year (or another year), and save a few bucks.