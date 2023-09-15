Google Refuses to Repair Cracked Pixel Watch Screens

Google has officially stated that it will not provide repair services for cracked screens on its Pixel Watch, leaving frustrated owners with limited options, The Verge is reporting.

This announcement comes just as California introduces a new right-to-repair act, which has officially been endorsed by Google’s biggest competitor, Apple.

Numerous Pixel Watch users have expressed their disappointment with the inability to replace cracked screens, voicing their concerns on platforms like Reddit and Google support forums.

In a statement to The Verge, Google spokesperson Bridget Starkey confirmed that Google does not currently offer any repair service for the Pixel Watch.

“At this moment, we don’t have any repair option for the Google Pixel Watch. If your watch is damaged, you can contact the Google Pixel Watch Customer Support Team to check your replacement options,” the statement said.

Starkey also directed attention to Google’s hardware warranty policy, which explicitly excludes damage caused by accidents or misuse. This leaves Pixel Watch owners to deal with damage resulting from drops or accidental impacts on their own.

Despite the potential for repair, as noted by iFixit in their Pixel Watch teardown, the lack of repair options from Google poses a challenge. iFixit even provides a step-by-step guide for replacing a cracked or malfunctioning screen, but finding replacement parts remains a significant obstacle.

The design of the Pixel Watch, featuring a circular domed glass display, is susceptible to cracks with minor mishandling. While some users have experienced unexpected screen damage, others have been luckier.

Interestingly, California’s recent passage of a right-to-repair bill may impact Google’s repair policy.

The bill mandates that companies make replacement parts available for electronics for a specified period, based on the device’s cost.

This development could potentially compel Google to reconsider its stance on Pixel Watch repairs, especially with the expected launch of the Pixel Watch 2 in October.