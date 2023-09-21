First iPhone 15 Pre-Orders in Canada Have Shipped

John Quintet
6 mins ago

The first iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders have shipped in Canada, ahead of tomorrow’s official launch.

Earlier in the week, we told you how some iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders were in the ‘preparing to ship’ phase right after orders were placed last Friday. Some customers were already able to track the shipping status of their orders via UPS.

As expected, Apple has now notified customers their iPhone 15 series smartphones have now reached the “shipped’ stage, the day before the launch. This tempers expectations for deliveries in case they don’t arrive on scheduled delivery dates.

Numerous iPhone in Canada readers let us know their iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones, for example, are set to arrive by Friday.

Has your iPhone 15 series device shipped yet?

