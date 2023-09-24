iPhone 15 Battery Test Reveals Unexpected Winner [VIDEO]

John Quintet
17 seconds ago

iphone 15 battery life test

Notable tech reviewer Mrwhosetheboss has continued his hands-on with Apple’s latest iPhone 15 lineup.

This time, he has shared a comprehensive battery test conducted on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro devices, comparing them with previous models.

The test began by evaluating the power efficiency claims made by Apple, which touted the iPhone 15 series as the most power-efficient phones ever. The video aimed to determine what these claims mean for real-world battery life.

The lineup for the test included the iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, and the base iPhone 15, along with older models like the iPhone 14 Pro Max and 13 Pro Max for comparison.

Early results showed the iPhone 15 Pro Max trading blows with the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the previous battery life champion. However, the smaller iPhone 15 Pro lagged behind, raising questions about its battery performance. The video speculated that the new A17 Pro chipset, while efficient, might be more power-hungry, negating some of the expected battery life gains.

Interestingly, the iPhone 15 Plus emerged as the surprise winner, outlasting even the Pro Max models. This raised questions about whether “Pro” models should inherently offer better battery life, given their premium pricing and positioning.

The video also touched upon the new USB-C port feature, which allows any iPhone 15 to charge other devices, making battery life even more crucial. It concluded that while the iPhone 15 series shows improvement over the 14 series, the gains are not as significant as one might expect from the new chipsets and power efficiency features.

Check out his full video below:

YouTube video

