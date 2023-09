Apple today released macOS Sonoma (macOS 14) and also later released iOS 17.0.2 for iPhone and iPad.

Check out what’s available below:

iOS 17.0.2 (21A350 | 21A351)

iPadOS 17.0.2 (21A351)

watchOS 10.0.2 (21R371)

macOS 14 (23A344)

Also available is watchOS 10.0.2 for Apple Watch.

New iPhone 15 models come with iOS 17.0 (21A326 or 21A327), but now iOS 17.0.2 is available for these new smartphones.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 come with watchOS 10.0 and now watchOS 10.0.1 is available to update these newest devices.

For AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, they are running firmware 6A300, but the next 6A301 update is not available yet.