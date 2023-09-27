Apple Watch Series 8 Hits Clearance Pricing at Costco

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

With this month’s release of the new Apple Watch Series 9, which has minor upgrades over last year’s Apple Watch Series 8, the latter has now reached clearance pricing at Costco warehouses.

What you get this year is a ‘Double Tab’ feature, a processor upgrade and increased maximum brightness for the display, plus double the storage from last year.

When an item’s pricing ends with “.97” at Costco, that indicates clearance pricing and the product will not be restocked.

At Costco warehouses out west (B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba), Apple Watch Series 8 pricing has been cut to the following according to our checks:

  • 41mm GPS (Starlight) – $466.97
  • 45mm GPS (Midnight) – $489.97

A 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $549 and the 45mm at $589 after minor price increases this year, so you’re saving $100+ here at Costco.

It’s best to call your local Costco warehouse to see if these Apple Watch Series 8 models are in stock before you go. Just ask for the administrative department for item numbers 2323218 and 2323217.

Click here to read what’s new and different between the Series 8 and Series 9 Apple Watch models.

