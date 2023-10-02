Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer for ‘Messi Meets America’ Documentary [VIDEO]

Apple TV+ has just released the official trailer for ‘Messi Meets America,’ a highly anticipated six-part documentary event set to premiere later this month.

The series offers exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Lionel Messi, considered the greatest footballer of all time, as he embarks on a new chapter by joining Major League Soccer (MLS) and Inter Miami CF.

After an illustrious career spanning over two decades with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, and winning the FIFA World Cup with the Argentina national football team in 2022, Messi made a historic decision to bring his talents to North America.

“Messi Meets America” grants viewers unprecedented access to Messi and his new Inter Miami CF family, chronicling his journey as he leads his team to the Leagues Cup title and beyond.

The series captures numerous remarkable moments, from rapidly selling out stadiums across the United States to his thrilling last-minute game-winning goal in his debut match.

The documentary also delves into Messi’s interactions with his Inter Miami CF teammates and the extraordinary influence he’s currently exerting on North American soccer, sparking what’s been referred to as “Messi Mania” as it sweeps across the continent.

Executive produced by Emmy Award winner Tim Pastore, alongside Emmy and Tony Award winners Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, as well as Emmy Award winner Matt Renner, “Messi Meets America” is a production of SMUGGLER Entertainment.

The series is made for Apple TV+ and is produced in collaboration with Major League Soccer.

The global premiere of “Messi Meets America” is scheduled for October 11, with the first three episodes airing on this date exclusively on Apple TV+.

Additional episodes are currently in production and will be released later in the season.