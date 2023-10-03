Apple Pencil 3 with USB-C Possibly in the Works, Hints Code

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

According to findings by developer Steve Moser, in today’s release of iOS 17.1 beta 2, Apple may be planning to release an Apple Pencil 3 with USB-C charging support.

The code includes a string that reads “PENCIL_LOW_BATTERY_ALERT_MESSAGE” – “Connect to USB-C to recharge soon,” suggesting the new charging method.

This year’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineup gained new USB-C ports, which allow you to charge other USB-C devices.

Current rumours surrounding the Apple Pencil 3 include features such as haptic feedback, color sampling, a Digital Crown cap, and magnetically attachable nibs with unique functionalities.

However, there is also the possibility that the code could be related to a USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter designed for pairing and charging the first-generation Apple Pencil with the 10th-generation iPad.

