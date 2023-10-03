Bell Announces TTC Wireless Access Now Available

After Rogers opened up wireless access to all carriers on the TTC yesterday, ahead of today’s federally-mandated deadline, Bell has confirmed its mobile customers now have access on the Toronto subway.

“We’re pleased to confirm that our customers regardless of device type or rate plan now have access to 5G /4G / 3G wireless service on the TTC,” said a Bell spokesperson in a statement to iPhone in Canada on Monday.

Bell says their customers can now communicate with friends and family, stream video or work on their devices while riding the subway and in underground stations with network access.

“We would like to thank Minister Champagne for his leadership in ensuring that all wireless carriers have the ability to serve their customers in Toronto’s subway system,” said Bell, before adding, “and that Rogers can no longer delay the deployment of wireless service for all TTC riders regardless of their choice of carrier.”

Yesterday, Rogers’ announcement included an image that said, “welcome aboard the 5G train, Bell and Telus.”

Bell says it looks forward to “working collaboratively” with its partners to build out the remainder of the TTC’s wireless network.

Telus customers also have access to the TTC wireless network today. The company did not respond yet at the time of publishing.

When Rogers first launched its 5G wireless network on the TTC, Bell and Telus were not happy about the decision.

Are you enjoying wireless access on the TTC right now?