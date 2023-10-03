Bell Announces TTC Wireless Access Now Available

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

After Rogers opened up wireless access to all carriers on the TTC yesterday, ahead of today’s federally-mandated deadline, Bell has confirmed its mobile customers now have access on the Toronto subway.

“We’re pleased to confirm that our customers regardless of device type or rate plan now have access to 5G /4G / 3G wireless service on the TTC,” said a Bell spokesperson in a statement to iPhone in Canada on Monday.

Bell says their customers can now communicate with friends and family, stream video or work on their devices while riding the subway and in underground stations with network access.

“We would like to thank Minister Champagne for his leadership in ensuring that all wireless carriers have the ability to serve their customers in Toronto’s subway system,” said Bell, before adding, “and that Rogers can no longer delay the deployment of wireless service for all TTC riders regardless of their choice of carrier.”

Yesterday, Rogers’ announcement included an image that said, “welcome aboard the 5G train, Bell and Telus.”

Bell says it looks forward to “working collaboratively” with its partners to build out the remainder of the TTC’s wireless network.

Telus customers also have access to the TTC wireless network today. The company did not respond yet at the time of publishing.

When Rogers first launched its 5G wireless network on the TTC, Bell and Telus were not happy about the decision.

Are you enjoying wireless access on the TTC right now?

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Bell

Rogers Opens TTC Wireless to All Carriers, Including Telus and Bell

Rogers announced today the activation of its 5G network in key areas of the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway system. The move aims to provide seamless connectivity for transit riders across all major Canadian wireless carriers. Effective today, customers of all major Canadian wireless carriers can access 5G services in specific areas of the TTC...
John Quintet
1 day ago

Rogers, Telus, Bell Join Hands to Meet TTC Wireless Deadline

Over a month after Rogers launched 5G cellphone service in the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway, Bell and Telus are set to offer the same service by the federal government-mandated October 3 deadline. The development comes after federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne directed Rogers to extend access to other major telecom companies. "This solution that...
Gary Ng
4 days ago

Bell Announces TTC Wireless Access is Coming

Earlier this month, Rogers was ordered to grant TTC wireless access to Telus, Bell and other carriers. A deadline was set for access to begin on October 3, 2023. Now, ahead of this date, Bell has started informing customers TTC wireless access will be here in the “coming weeks,” according to a text message sent...
Gary Ng
7 days ago