Public Mobile Promos: $50/60GB Canada-US Plan and More

Telus-owned Public Mobile has launched a series of limited-time subscription offers available from today until October 9th. The plans are available for new activations only and offer varying data speeds and monthly savings at 4G or 5G speeds.

The most notable addition is the $50/60GB Canada-US talk, text and data plan on a 90-day subscription. Previously, this $50 Canada-US plan included 40GB of data only.

All 5G speed plans below include unlimited Canada-wide and international messaging, plus throttled speeds after your data bucket is exhausted. A 90-day subscription offers $5-10 per month savings depending on the plan.

5G Speed Plans:

$40/30GB Earn $2.00/month in Public Points



$40/40GB $5 monthly savings with a 90-day subscription Earn $2.25/month in Public Points



$50/40GB Canada-US 40GB of Canada-US data Unlimited Canada-US wide and international messaging Earn $2.50/month in Public Points



$45/50GB Canada-US 50GB of Canada-US data $10 monthly savings with a 90-day subscription Unlimited Canada-US wide and international messaging Earn $3.25/month in Public Points



$50/60GB Canada-US $60GB of Canada-US data $15 monthly savings with a 90-day subscription Unlimited Canada-US wide and international messaging Earn $3.25/month in Public Points



4G Speed Plan:

$34/20GB $5 monthly savings with a 90-day subscription Earn $1.95/month in Public Points



3G Speed Plans:

1GB for $25 : 1GB of data at 3G speed Unlimited Canada-wide and international messaging Earn $1.25/month in Public Points

: 250MB for $15 : 250MB of data at 3G speed 100 minutes of Canada-wide calling Earn $0.75/month in Public Points

:

SIM Card Offers:

$0 for an eSIM or $5 for a physical SIM card for all plans.

All plans come with data speed reductions to a maximum of 512Kbps after the high-speed data bucket is exhausted.