Public Mobile Promos: $50/60GB Canada-US Plan and More

John Quintet
33 mins ago

public mobile fall offer

Telus-owned Public Mobile has launched a series of limited-time subscription offers available from today until October 9th. The plans are available for new activations only and offer varying data speeds and monthly savings at 4G or 5G speeds.

The most notable addition is the $50/60GB Canada-US talk, text and data plan on a 90-day subscription. Previously, this $50 Canada-US plan included 40GB of data only.

All 5G speed plans below include unlimited Canada-wide and international messaging, plus throttled speeds after your data bucket is exhausted. A 90-day subscription offers $5-10 per month savings depending on the plan.

5G Speed Plans:

  • $40/30GB
    • Earn $2.00/month in Public Points
  • $40/40GB
    • $5 monthly savings with a 90-day subscription
    • Earn $2.25/month in Public Points
  • $50/40GB Canada-US
    • 40GB of Canada-US data
    • Unlimited Canada-US wide and international messaging
    • Earn $2.50/month in Public Points
  • $45/50GB Canada-US
    • 50GB of Canada-US data
    • $10 monthly savings with a 90-day subscription
    • Unlimited Canada-US wide and international messaging
    • Earn $3.25/month in Public Points
  • $50/60GB Canada-US
    • $60GB of Canada-US data
    • $15 monthly savings with a 90-day subscription
    • Unlimited Canada-US wide and international messaging
    • Earn $3.25/month in Public Points

4G Speed Plan:

  • $34/20GB
    • $5 monthly savings with a 90-day subscription
    • Earn $1.95/month in Public Points

3G Speed Plans:

  • 1GB for $25:
    • 1GB of data at 3G speed
    • Unlimited Canada-wide and international messaging
    • Earn $1.25/month in Public Points
  • 250MB for $15:
    • 250MB of data at 3G speed
    • 100 minutes of Canada-wide calling
    • Earn $0.75/month in Public Points

SIM Card Offers:

  • $0 for an eSIM or $5 for a physical SIM card for all plans.

All plans come with data speed reductions to a maximum of 512Kbps after the high-speed data bucket is exhausted.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Telus Says TTC Wireless Access Now Available for Customers

Today marks the expansion of the Rogers-owned TTC wireless network to other carriers, including its rivals Telus and Bell. Rogers opened up its 5G wireless network one day early yesterday, ahead today’s federal government-mandated expansion. Bell confirmed with iPhone in Canada on Monday that its customers now have wireless access on the TTC. Now, Telus...
Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Rogers Opens TTC Wireless to All Carriers, Including Telus and Bell

Rogers announced today the activation of its 5G network in key areas of the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway system. The move aims to provide seamless connectivity for transit riders across all major Canadian wireless carriers. Effective today, customers of all major Canadian wireless carriers can access 5G services in specific areas of the TTC...
John Quintet
1 day ago

Telus Rolls Out Standalone 5G Network in Western Canada

Telus has activated its standalone 5G (5G SA) network in Western Canada, just a week after launching the service in Eastern Canada. Users in Edmonton have reported successful connections to 5G SA on Android phones, with speed tests showing over 1 Gbps. The network is accessible throughout Edmonton, from the north to the south and...
John Quintet
4 days ago