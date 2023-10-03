Telus Says TTC Wireless Access Now Available for Customers

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Today marks the expansion of the Rogers-owned TTC wireless network to other carriers, including its rivals Telus and Bell.

Rogers opened up its 5G wireless network one day early yesterday, ahead today’s federal government-mandated expansion.

Bell confirmed with iPhone in Canada on Monday that its customers now have wireless access on the TTC.

Now, Telus has also announced TTC wireless access for its customers as well.

“We are pleased to launch service for all our customers in connected TTC subway tunnels and stations,” said Richard Gilhooley, Director, Public Affairs, Telus, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

“Now, Telus customers can browse the Internet, talk and text, staying connected and safe on Toronto transit. We’ll be working hard to expand the number of stations and tunnels covered in the coming months,” added Gilhooley.

Prior to today, only Rogers and Freedom Mobile customers had wireless access on the TTC. All carriers will have to finalize TTC negotiations by this winter according to the federal government.

Are you enjoying wireless access on the TTC right now?

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Public Mobile Promos: $50/60GB Canada-US Plan and More

Telus-owned Public Mobile has launched a series of limited-time subscription offers available from today until October 9th. The plans are available for new activations only and offer varying data speeds and monthly savings at 4G or 5G speeds. The most notable addition is the $50/60GB Canada-US plan on a 90-day subscription. Previously, this $50 Canada-US...
John Quintet
17 mins ago

Rogers Opens TTC Wireless to All Carriers, Including Telus and Bell

Rogers announced today the activation of its 5G network in key areas of the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway system. The move aims to provide seamless connectivity for transit riders across all major Canadian wireless carriers. Effective today, customers of all major Canadian wireless carriers can access 5G services in specific areas of the TTC...
John Quintet
1 day ago

Telus Rolls Out Standalone 5G Network in Western Canada

Telus has activated its standalone 5G (5G SA) network in Western Canada, just a week after launching the service in Eastern Canada. Users in Edmonton have reported successful connections to 5G SA on Android phones, with speed tests showing over 1 Gbps. The network is accessible throughout Edmonton, from the north to the south and...
John Quintet
4 days ago