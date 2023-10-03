Telus Says TTC Wireless Access Now Available for Customers

Today marks the expansion of the Rogers-owned TTC wireless network to other carriers, including its rivals Telus and Bell.

Rogers opened up its 5G wireless network one day early yesterday, ahead today’s federal government-mandated expansion.

Bell confirmed with iPhone in Canada on Monday that its customers now have wireless access on the TTC.

Now, Telus has also announced TTC wireless access for its customers as well.

“We are pleased to launch service for all our customers in connected TTC subway tunnels and stations,” said Richard Gilhooley, Director, Public Affairs, Telus, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

“Now, Telus customers can browse the Internet, talk and text, staying connected and safe on Toronto transit. We’ll be working hard to expand the number of stations and tunnels covered in the coming months,” added Gilhooley.

Prior to today, only Rogers and Freedom Mobile customers had wireless access on the TTC. All carriers will have to finalize TTC negotiations by this winter according to the federal government.

Are you enjoying wireless access on the TTC right now?