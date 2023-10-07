Amazon Luna Now Offers Individual Ubisoft Game Sales

John Quintet
1 min ago

Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna has announced that customers can now purchase individual Ubisoft games like “Assassin’s Creed: Mirage” directly on the platform.

This move comes after Amazon Luna let customers link their Ubisoft+ accounts in December 2022, allowing them to play select Ubisoft PC games across multiple devices.

“With today’s launch, Luna is taking a big step forward to becoming a one-stop shop for Ubisoft games,” stated Team Luna, earlier this week. Customers can now search for specific Ubisoft titles, such as “The Crew Motorfest,” and make purchases using their Amazon accounts while linking their Ubisoft accounts.

When customers buy a game through Luna, they acquire the game license, allowing them to play the game on Luna or download it for offline play via the Ubisoft Connect PC launcher. “Purchases will automatically show up in customers’ Luna library and stay up-to-date across all compatible devices,” added Team Luna.

In-game progress and purchases will sync to customers’ Ubisoft accounts. To stream these games, customers must either be Amazon Prime members or active Luna+ subscribers. Additionally, customers have the option to subscribe to Ubisoft+ for $17.99 USD per month to access new releases and fan favourites.

