Koodo Now Offers Free Amazon Prime for 3 Months on Select Plans

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Telus-owned Koodo announced today that it is offering a three-month Amazon Prime membership as an add-on to its mobility service. The offer is available to both new and existing customers with plans starting at $55 per month. After the initial three months, the Amazon Prime membership will renew at its regular price of $9.99 per month, plus tax.

“Koodo continues to deliver value, choice and simplicity for Canadians, now with streamlined access to all the benefits of a Prime membership, on Canada’s largest 5G and 4G LTE network,” said Dwayne Benefield, Senior Vice-President of Mobility & Home Products and Transformation at Telus, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Customers can add Amazon Prime to their Koodo plans through the Self Serve online portal or at retail locations. The membership includes Prime Video, Prime Delivery, Amazon Music Prime, and more. The offer is limited to one use per person and is available to new and existing Amazon Prime members.

The Amazon Prime membership provides free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to exclusive Amazon Originals, and ad-free music and podcasts through Amazon Music Prime. Streaming will count towards the customer’s data usage allowance unless connected to Wi-Fi.

Any new or existing Koodo customer on a postpaid plan of $55 or more can add Amazon Prime to their account. Activation instructions will be sent via email after checkout. Customers can cancel the membership at any time and will have access for the period they’ve prepaid.

Last week, we told you Koodo started offering home internet in select provinces as well.

