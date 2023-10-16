Apple’s Cheaper Vision Pro to Lack Key Features to Lower Costs

Apple is actively developing a more affordable version of its Vision Pro headset, aiming to attract a broader consumer base, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The first-generation Vision Pro, priced at $3,500 USD (that’s nearly $5,000 CAD after taxes), has been considered too expensive for mainstream adoption. To address this, Apple has been reallocating resources, including staff from a technically challenging standalone AR glasses project, to focus on a lower-cost headset.

Internally, the company has discussed price points ranging from $1,500 to $2,500 USD for the cheaper model. Now, according to Gurman, Apple is likely to remove the EyeSight feature from this entry version. The feature is an external display that reveals a user’s eyes, letting people around you see that you’re actually paying attention to them. The entry Vision Pro will also have fewer external cameras and sensors, say sources speaking to Gurman.

Initially, Apple considered using lower-resolution displays and an iPhone processor to cut costs, as opposed to the Mac-grade chip used in the high-end model.

In parallel, Apple is also working on a second-generation Vision Pro that retains all the advanced features but will be smaller and lighter. The company is exploring the integration of prescription lenses directly into the device, simplifying its design. The first Vision Pro model will use lens inserts from optical component maker Zeiss.

As for the release timeline, Apple continues to state that the first Vision Pro will be available “early next year.” In Apple speak, this could mean any time before the end of April.

When will Apple debut Vision Pro in Canada? A previous report by Gurman said that might take place by the end of 2024, with Canada and the UK being considered as the first two international markets for the headset. Now, whether your bank account is ready for the Vision Pro’s price tag, that’s another story.