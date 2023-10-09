Apple Focuses on Comfort for Next-Gen Vision Pro: Report

As Apple prepares to launch its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset early next year in the U.S., the company is already working on the next iteration of the device. We previously heard about this before, but now we have some more details.

A key challenge for Apple is to improve the comfort and wearability of the Vision Pro, according to sources familiar with the matter, reports Bloomberg.

Apparent testing of Vision Pro has caused neck strain in testing due to its size and weight. This issue could potentially deter consumers, especially considering the device’s steep price tag of $3,500 USD.

Apple believes it has a superior product in the Vision Pro, featuring high-resolution passthrough cameras, a powerful M2 chip, and sharper VR displays. However, there are internal concerns about whether the high cost and comfort issues will limit consumer adoption, reports Bloomberg.

To address the comfort issue, Apple is considering multiple options for the next Vision Pro. The company aims to make the device lighter and possibly smaller. The current model weighs about a pound, and tests have indicated that even short-term use can be uncomfortable for some users.

Another challenge for Apple is making the Vision Pro more accessible for people who wear prescription glasses. The company is contemplating shipping custom-built headsets with preinstalled prescription lenses. However, this could introduce new complexities, such as categorizing Apple as a health provider and affecting the device’s resale value.