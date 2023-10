Bell-owned Virgin Mobile has weekly perks for its customers and the latest ‘Member Monday’ reward to kick off this week comes in the form of credits towards your next ride with Uber.

According to Virgin Mobile, members can get $10 towards their next Uber ride. Existing customers can grab their promo code from the company’s My Benefits app for iOS and Android.

The My Benefits app currently has offers such as 2-for-1 movie tickets at Cineplex Theatres and also various discounts at clothing retailers, restaurants and more. Last week Members received a perk of up to 30% off at The Source online, the retailer owned by parent company Bell.